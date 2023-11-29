Home / India News / Low pressure area over Andaman becomes well marked, likely to intensify

Low pressure area over Andaman becomes well marked, likely to intensify

"Sea conditions are likely to be very rough," the IMD added

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its morning bulletin, said, "The low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as a well marked low pressure area at 5.30 am on November 29" | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The low pressure area over Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has become 'well marked' and is likely to intensify into a depression on Thursday, the Met department said.

With the system set to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the first week of December, the Odisha government on Wednesday asked the agriculture department to take precautionary measures to prevent crop damage in the event of rain and the fisheries department to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea from Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its morning bulletin, said, "The low pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as a well marked low pressure area at 5.30 am on November 29."

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 30. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said.

On the basis of the forecast, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu, in a letter to the principal secretary to the agriculture department, said, "In view of the anticipated rainfall prediction, it is requested to issue required advisory to field functionaries for dissemination to farmers for taking appropriate preventive steps to protect paddy and other crops."

The SRC alerted the collectors of seven coastal districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam and asked the fisheries and animal resource department to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea from December 1 and those in the sea return to the shore on or before that date.

The IMD also said that squally weather conditions will prevail, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, over Bay of Bengal from December 1.

"Sea conditions are likely to be very rough," the IMD added.

Also Read

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says NCS

Andaman admin to complete granting financial benefits to daily labourers

IMD warning for Andhra fishermen as Bay of Bengal weather intensifies

Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm soon: IMD

Cyclone Tej to weaken into cyclonic storm during next 6 hours, says IMD

K'taka HC allows Dy CM to file memo seeking withdrawal of appeal in DA case

Supreme Court asks Kerala Governor to meet CM, minister to discuss bills

U'khand tunnel: CM meets rescued workers, gives Rs 1 lakh cheque to each

Karnataka to unveil revised biotech policy: CM at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Six injured as 5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IMDAndaman and Nicobar IslandsBay of Bengal

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story