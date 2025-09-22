Low pressure to bring heavy rain to south Bengal this week, says IMD

A low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal till September 24, the IMD said on Monday.

Moderate rain is also likely to happen in the same region till September 27.

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas district and heavy rain (7-11 cm) will take place at one or two places over Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly districts of south Bengal till Tuesday morning.