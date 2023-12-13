Home / India News / Made allegations publicly to 'put a chill' on India, says Canada's Trudeau

Made allegations publicly to 'put a chill' on India, says Canada's Trudeau

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations on September 18 of a "potential" involvement of India in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: AP/PTI)
Press Trust of India Ottawa

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his decision to make allegations in public about a possible Indian government link and the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist was intended to "put a chill" on them from repeating a similar action.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations on September 18 of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press news agency, Trudeau said he decided to make the announcement on September 18 because he expected that information would be eventually leaked through the media.

The prime minister said the message he delivered in the House of Commons that day was intended as an "extra level of deterrence" to keep Canadians safer.

Trudeau said his public statement came after weeks of "quiet diplomacy" that included raising the allegations with India at the highest levels.

"We knew it would be difficult conversations, but we also knew that this was an important moment for India to be demonstrating its leadership on the world stage with the G20," Trudeau said. "And we felt that we could use that as a constructive opportunity to work together."

"Too many Canadians were worried that they were vulnerable," Trudeau said.

"We felt that all the quiet diplomacy and all the measures that we put in -- and ensured that our security services put in to keep people safe in the community -- needed a further level of deterrence, perhaps of saying publicly and loudly that we know, or we have credible reasons to believe, that the Indian government was behind this," he said. "And therefore put a chill on them continuing or considering doing anything like this."

Trudeau also said Canada warned India that what it knew would eventually come out and that while Ottawa had managed to keep things "on a diplomatic level" leading up to the G20 summit, it could not control much beyond that.

In the interview, Trudeau said Canada intends to reveal evidence very much in the fashion the US did when "we reach those points in the investigation."

But he noted that US authorities started their investigation into attempted murder earlier.

"Canada is investigating a murder and there are different stakes involved in that and our justice system has different processes," he said. "But that is unfolding."

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that Canada has not shared any specific evidence or inputs with India.

Days after Trudeau's allegations in September, India temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

India resumed some visa services in Canada last month, more than a month after they were suspended.

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Canada committed to 'closer ties' with India, says PM Justin Trudeau

Defence ministry approves Rs 2,800 crore rockets for Pinaka weapon system

MP CM's first order prohibits use of loudspeakers beyond permissible limits

Puri introduces bill to extend immunity to unauthorised structures in Delhi

Ex-security chief of Parliament points fingers at security lapse in LS

Lok Sabha security breach: 5th person nabbed, plan hatched 'few days ago'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Justin TrudeauNarendra ModiIndia-CanadaKhalistan issueKhalistan movementCanada

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story