Lucknow, Pune, Indore ranked among India's top-performing municipal bodies

Municipal corporations of Lucknow, Pune, and Indore were recognized among the best-performing urban local bodies during the first national conference of ULBs held in Gurugram, Haryana on Thursday.

At the National Level Conference of Urban Local Bodies of States and Union Territories in Gurugram's Manesar, public representatives and administrative officers from these cities shared their best practices with counterparts from other states, fostering a collaborative exchange of innovative urban development strategies.

Lucknow highlighted initiatives such as the use of e-vehicles for waste collection in place of diesel or petrol-powered vehicles, establishment of high-capacity waste processing plants, and transformation of dumping sites into national inspiration points.

Pune showcased its ward-wise waste collection systems, electricity generation through biogas plants, and integrated waste management techniques. Similarly, Indore presented successful models involving GPS-enabled garbage collection vehicles, the 'Safai Mitra' workforce, and active public participation in maintaining cleanliness. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan were among dignitaries who addressed the event. Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said that the foundation of a developed India by 2047 rests on strong and efficient ULBs, where capable leadership and active citizen participation play a pivotal role. She said that despite a population of nearly 50 lakh, Lucknow has emerged as a zero-waste city.

The city has also developed urban forests using the 'Miyawaki' method (effective tree planting methods for creating forest cover quickly) and deployed mechanical sweepers to clean roads. To boost eco-tourism, attractions like the Mango Museum Park and nature trails are being created, Kharkwal said. According to an official statement, Pune's waste management strategy, implemented since 2007, has significantly improved the quality of life for its residents. During the national conference, Pune Municipal Commissioner Puneet Raj and ward councillors presented impactful examples of waste collection and electricity generation from ward-level biogas plants. They also highlighted successful initiatives such as slum redevelopment projects, ?transformed into permanent housing following necessary policy amendments, ?and the adoption of the Light House project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

A standout example of sustainable development is Pune's "tree ambulance" service and dedicated call centre for urban greenery maintenance. Additionally, the city has introduced smart water meters and launched the Swachh Cooperative initiative for effective solid waste management. Pune has also established 26 'Triple R' centres, where reusable items are made available to those in need. During a key session of the two-day national conference, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Commissioner Shivam Verma's team shared the fundamental approach that has helped Indore retain its title as India's cleanest city. Addressing municipal representatives from across the country, they emphasized that cleanliness in Indore is not just a civic duty, ?it's a collective cultural mindset.

Indore, which comprises 85 municipal wards, has successfully instilled a strong sense of ownership among its citizens toward keeping their homes, neighbourhoods, streets, and public spaces clean. This citizen-driven model is complemented by the dedication of Safai Mitras, who begin their duties every day at 6 am, playing a crucial role in implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the ground, said the official statement. The city's sanitation operations are rigorously monitored by the local administration. Each waste collection vehicle is GPS-enabled, and delays as short as 10 minutes trigger immediate accountability measures for the driver concerned. This disciplined approach has resulted in the imposition of over Rs 1.5 crore in fines within a single year against those violating cleanliness norms.