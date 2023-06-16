Home / India News / Theft during train journey not deficiency in service by Railways: SC

Theft during train journey not deficiency in service by Railways: SC

Theft during a train journey is not a deficiency in service by the Railways and the public transporter cannot be held responsible if the passenger is not able to protect his own belongings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Theft during train journey not deficiency in service by Railways: SC

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Theft during a train journey is not a deficiency in service by the Railways and the public transporter cannot be held responsible if the passenger is not able to protect his own belongings, the Supreme Court has ruled.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah made the observation while setting aside an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) which had directed the Railways to pay Rs 1 lakh to a businessman.

The businessman had raised a claim before the District Consumer Forum stating he lost Rs 1 lakh cash he was carrying in a belt tied around his waist while travelling by a train, and sought reimbursement from the transport behemoth for his loss.

"We fail to understand as to how the theft could be said to be in any way a deficiency in service by the Railways. If the passenger is not able to protect his own belongings, the Railways cannot be held responsible," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Railways against the order of the NCDRC which had directed it to pay Rs 1 lakh to Surender Bhola.

Bhola was travelling to New Delhi by Kashi Vishwanath Express on April 27, 2005 and was occupying a reserved berth. He said he was going to give the money, which he had kept in a belt made of cloth and tied it to his waist, to shopkeepers with whom he had business dealings.

He woke up around 3:30 AM and found the belt missing and part of the right side of his trousers cut open.

After getting down on May 28, 2005 he lodged an FIR with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Delhi.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Players lose progress, in-game money after bug in GTA Online hit accounts

Situation tense in Chamba after youth killed over inter-community affair

TN Governor R N Ravi re-allocates portfolios held by Senthil Balaji

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gravita's plant affected, 1,000 villages without power

Electric bus of BEST catches fire while parked in Mumbai depot: Official

Centre renames Nehru Museum: What are the features and debate around it?

Topics :Railways Supreme Court

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story