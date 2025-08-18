Madrassas need to get state board affiliation by July 1: Uttarakhand govt

The Uttarakhand government on Monday gave an ultimatum to all madrassas in the state—whether registered or unregistered with the Madrassa Board—directing them to secure affiliation with the Uttarakhand Education Board by July 1 next year or face closure, according to a report by India Today.

The government also emphasised that madrassas would only be able to seek recognition as minority educational institutions after applying to the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority.

Move linked to proposed Minority Educational Institutions Bill

The announcement came a day after the Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet approved the introduction of the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, in the forthcoming legislative Assembly session beginning on August 19.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Madrassa Board and the rules that govern minority-run institutions in the state. According to an official statement, the draft legislation aims to extend the benefits of the Minority Educational Institutions status to minority communities beyond Muslims. Key provisions of the proposed Bill If enacted, the Bill will also allow the teaching of Gurmukhi and Pali in recognised minority institutions from July 1 next year. It will further result in the dissolution of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016, as well as the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019.

The existing rules authorise the Madrassa Board to design the syllabus, set guidelines, hold examinations, and inspect madrassas to ensure they meet eligibility requirements. At present, the Board has a Recognition Committee responsible for granting approval to madrasas. The Dhami government’s move to introduce the new Bill comes six months after it launched a madrassa-sealing drive to close institutions not recognised by the Board or the education department. Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill approved This development follows the Cabinet’s approval of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The legislation introduces stricter penalties for illegal conversions, bans propaganda through digital media, and provides protection for victims. It also prescribes punishment for marriage under false identity and for incitement to conversion via social media, messaging applications, or any online platform.