Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra may intensify into depression

The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast that the well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts is likely to deepen into a depression in the next 12 hours, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of this weather system, the Met Department forecast extremely heavy rain in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and heavy rain in parts of Rayalaseema.

"The well-marked low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coasts is likely to move west, northwestwards and deepen into a depression during the next 12 hours and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around forenoon of August 19," said the Met Department in a press release.

Likewise, it forecast heavy rain to thunderstorms in parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema from August 19 to 22, accompanied by strong winds with speeds up to 50 km per hour. For Monday, the Met Department predicted widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and widespread light to moderate rainfall over Rayalaseema. Likewise, it forecast scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rains over NCAP and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in SCAP. Similarly, the Met Department forecast extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari and Eluru districts.

Further, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, West Godavari, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool and Palnadu districts. According to the Met Department, the associated cyclonic circulation linked to the weather system is extending up to 9.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards. While the monsoon trough now passes through Naliya, Jalgaon, Brahmapuri and Jagalpur, it is observed that the well-marked low pressure is extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the low pressure, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam witnessed heavy rainfall with Paderu (Alluri Sitarama Raju district) logging 16 cm rainfall, followed by Chodavaram (14 cm, Anakapalli), Bheemunipatnam and Vepada (13 cm, Visakhapatnam).