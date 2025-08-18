Home / India News / Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra may intensify into depression

Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra may intensify into depression

For Monday, the Met Department predicted widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and widespread light to moderate rainfall over Rayalaseema

kolkata Rains, Rains
According to the Met Department, the associated cyclonic circulation linked to the weather system is extending up to 9.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast that the well-marked low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal, North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts is likely to deepen into a depression in the next 12 hours, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of this weather system, the Met Department forecast extremely heavy rain in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and heavy rain in parts of Rayalaseema.

"The well-marked low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coasts is likely to move west, northwestwards and deepen into a depression during the next 12 hours and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around forenoon of August 19," said the Met Department in a press release.

Likewise, it forecast heavy rain to thunderstorms in parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema from August 19 to 22, accompanied by strong winds with speeds up to 50 km per hour.

For Monday, the Met Department predicted widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and widespread light to moderate rainfall over Rayalaseema.

Likewise, it forecast scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rains over NCAP and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in SCAP.

Similarly, the Met Department forecast extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari and Eluru districts.

Further, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, West Godavari, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool and Palnadu districts.

According to the Met Department, the associated cyclonic circulation linked to the weather system is extending up to 9.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards.

While the monsoon trough now passes through Naliya, Jalgaon, Brahmapuri and Jagalpur, it is observed that the well-marked low pressure is extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the low pressure, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam witnessed heavy rainfall with Paderu (Alluri Sitarama Raju district) logging 16 cm rainfall, followed by Chodavaram (14 cm, Anakapalli), Bheemunipatnam and Vepada (13 cm, Visakhapatnam).

In Rayalaseema, Nandikotkur and Atmakur (Nandyal district) witnessed a rainfall of 5 cm each, followed by Kurnool and Nandavaram (4 cm each, Kurnool district).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Mumbai local train services disrupted on Harbour, Central lines

Mamata to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on Aug 22

EC makes public names of 6.5 mn people deleted from Bihar voter list

Andhra's revenue deficit breaches 110% of budget estimate in first 4 months

Heavy rains prompt landslide, closure of 400 roads in Himachal Pradesh

Topics :Bay of BengalAndhra PradeshRainfallheavy rains

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story