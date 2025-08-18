Home / India News / Mamata to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on Aug 22

Mamata to skip inauguration of Kolkata metro projects by PM Modi on Aug 22

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a letter dated August 14, invited Banerjee to the inauguration of three metro projects on Friday

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
The chief minister had, in the past, attended central government events to respect the constitutional protocol (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the inauguration of three Kolkata metro projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22, a top state government official said on Monday.

Banerjee, during her tenure as the railway minister, had planned these metro projects, he claimed.

The decision to skip the inauguration of the metro projects was taken in the backdrop of alleged harassment of migrants from West Bengal in the BJP-ruled states, he said.

"There have been charges of linguistic discrimination and the harassment of the Bengalis in several states, with the alleged support of the BJP and the central government. Protests are underway to oppose such discriminatory treatment being meted out to Bengali migrants. In such a situation, the chief minister does not wish to share the stage with officials from the central government," the top bureaucrat told PTI.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a letter dated August 14, invited Banerjee to the inauguration of three metro projects on Friday.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata stretch of the Orange Line, and Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar (airport) section of the Yellow Line.

"These railway projects were originally planned and funded by Mamata Banerjee during her tenure as the railway minister. After years of slow progress, the BJP is now inaugurating them before the elections to claim credit. The chief minister was only given a routine invitation via letter," the official claimed.

The chief minister had, in the past, attended central government events to respect the constitutional protocol, he said.

"But during these programmes, BJP supporters created chaos and acted disrespectfully, turning the official functions into political platforms. Given this into account, no option will be given for such unacceptable conduct," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC makes public names of 6.5 mn people deleted from Bihar voter list

Andhra's revenue deficit breaches 110% of budget estimate in first 4 months

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Holiday declared for all schools, colleges; red alert issued

Heavy rains prompt landslide, closure of 400 roads in Himachal Pradesh

Govt introduces Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill 2025 in LS, sent to committee

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiAshwini VaishnawRailways Indian RailwaysMetroKolkata MetroKolkata

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story