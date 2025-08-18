Mumbai rains: Red alert issued, schools shut, waterlogging disrupts traffic

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the metropolis and neighbouring districts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for schools and colleges operating in the afternoon shift, citing safety concerns.

IMD: Low-pressure system behind heavy showers

The IMD attributed the heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with cyclonic circulation and an east-west shear zone.

“Red alerts have been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts for Monday and Tuesday. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. Palghar district is also under red alert for Tuesday,” said Shubhangi Bhute, head of the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

CATCH MUMBAI RAINS LATEST UPDATES LIVE Sindhudurg district is under an orange alert for two days. Meanwhile, Chembur logged the highest rainfall of 65 mm in an hour, followed by Shivaji Nagar at 50 mm. Waterlogging in Andheri, Chembur, Lokhandwala and other areas The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas, including Andheri Subway, Vakola Bridge, Khar subway, Lokhandwala Complex, and Hyatt Junction. Both lanes of the Andheri Subway were closed for vehicular movement. Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel, reporting multiple cases of slow-moving traffic and reduced visibility. Local trains delayed but operational Local trains, considered Mumbai’s lifeline, ran late by 8-20 minutes. On the Central Railway’s Harbour Line, services were hit by water accumulation on tracks and a point failure between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations. However, no suspension of services was reported.

Western Railway services and BEST buses were running without diversions, though delays persisted. Flights diverted, airlines issue advisories Air traffic was also impacted. Nine flights were forced to conduct “go-arounds” before landing, and one was diverted to Surat till noon, according to Mumbai airport authorities. ALSO READ | Heavy rains prompt landslide, closure of 400 roads in Himachal Pradesh Akasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories, asking passengers to allow additional travel time as traffic congestion slowed routes leading to the airport. School bus stranded in Matunga, six children rescued In central Mumbai’s Matunga, a school bus carrying six children and two staff members got stuck on a waterlogged road for over 30 minutes. Police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the children, moving them to the local police station for safety.

Some schools also declared half-days, sending children home early to avoid disruption. High-wave warning issued, fishermen advised caution The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a high-wave warning of 3.5-4.3 metres for Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri coasts from August 18 to 20, with wind speeds of 50-60 km/h. Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhudurg will see similar conditions on August 19-20. ALSO READ | The killer bolt: Lightning strikes now India's deadliest weather hazard Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea. Rivers cross warning levels; disaster teams deployed In Ratnagiri district, the Jagbudi, Shastri, and Kodavali rivers crossed warning levels, while Raigad’s Kundalika river rose above the danger mark.

An NDRF team has been deployed in Beed district, while SDRF personnel are active in Nanded for precautionary operations. District administrations across Maharashtra have been asked to remain on alert for landslides and flooding. BMC and Mumbai Police urge residents to stay indoors The BMC appealed to citizens to step out only if necessary and advised contacting its disaster control helpline 1916 for official updates. Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, in a post on X, said, “Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary. In case of emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103.”