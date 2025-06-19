Magenta line services delayed between Botanical Garden- Kalkaji: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that train services on the Magenta Line between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir were experiencing delays.

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC wrote, "Magenta Line Update: Delay in services between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir. The inconvenience is regretted."

"Passengers are requested to use other lines. Normal service on all other lines," read a post on X by the DMRC.

The DMRC has not provided any reason for the delay or specified when normal services are expected to resume.

Earlier this week, services on the Blue Line experienced delays between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations. DMRC had made a similar announcement on X: "Blue Line Update; Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines." Prior to that, on June 9, operations were hindered on the Pink Line after a fire incident at the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station. According to the DMRC, the fire originated in one of the technical rooms, prompting trains in that section to operate at a restricted speed of 25 km/h--significantly slower than the usual 40 km/h.