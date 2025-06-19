Home / India News / Magenta line services delayed between Botanical Garden- Kalkaji: DMRC

Magenta line services delayed between Botanical Garden- Kalkaji: DMRC

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC wrote, "Magenta Line Update: Delay in services between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir. The inconvenience is regretted"

Delhi Metro
The DMRC has not provided any reason for the delay or specified when normal services are expected to resume. (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that train services on the Magenta Line between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir were experiencing delays.

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC wrote, "Magenta Line Update: Delay in services between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir. The inconvenience is regretted."

"Passengers are requested to use other lines. Normal service on all other lines," read a post on X by the DMRC. 

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro to launch India's first 3-coach train line by 2028: Official

 

The DMRC has not provided any reason for the delay or specified when normal services are expected to resume.

Earlier this week, services on the Blue Line experienced delays between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations. DMRC had made a similar announcement on X: "Blue Line Update; Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines."

Prior to that, on June 9, operations were hindered on the Pink Line after a fire incident at the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station. According to the DMRC, the fire originated in one of the technical rooms, prompting trains in that section to operate at a restricted speed of 25 km/h--significantly slower than the usual 40 km/h. 

"Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station," the DMRC had posted in a series of updates.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has taken a significant step towards improving urban mobility by integrating its ticket booking system with the YATRI app. This development is aimed at making it easier for commuters in the capital to plan their routes, make payments, and navigate the metro system seamlessly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi may receive moderate rainfall today, Mumbai under 'yellow alert'

Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 5 constituencies across states

Operation Sindhu: 110 Indians evacuated from Iran land safely in Delhi

QS World University Rankings 2026 ranks IIT Delhi as top Indian institution

Road accident in Pune rural claims 8 lives, including a woman, 7 men

Topics :DMRCDelhi MetroDelhi

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story