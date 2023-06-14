Home / India News / Maha CM Shinde announces Rs 500 cr for concretisation of bus stands

Maha CM Shinde announces Rs 500 cr for concretisation of bus stands

MSRTC depots are located on prime locations and should be developed as "bus ports" on Public Private Partnership basis, he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maha CM Shinde announces Rs 500 cr for concretisation of bus stands

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will be given Rs 500 crore for concretisation of its bus stands, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function here to mark the 75th anniversary of the MSRTC, he said the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will provide Rs 250 crore to the public transporter to make its bus stands pothole-free in the first phase. "(There will be a) Complete concretisation of bus stand flooring. Not a single dust particle should be visible," Shinde said, while also stating that MSRTC must provide clean toilets on bus stands. "There are potholes on bus stands. Water and mud accumulate in potholes and passengers face a lot of trouble," he said. Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, told PTI that the corporation has around 580 bus stands across the state and the funds will be used mainly to concretise these stands.

The corporation has already submitted a proposal to the Industries Department, he said.

Chief Minister Shinde, meanwhile, also asked when the MSRTC would become financially self-reliant.

MSRTC depots are located on prime locations and should be developed as "bus ports" on Public Private Partnership basis, he said.

"You should take advantage of your prime locations. It will be beneficial to STDoes it not feel good when we visit an airport?" Shinde said. The MSRTC, one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country, has a fleet of around 16,000 buses and a workforce of around 90,000.

Also Read

Global mobility firm Flix to enter India in early 2024 with bus service

Maha's health scheme to include more ailments for needy patients: CM Shinde

Got bow and arrow symbol as Lord Ram's blessings are with us: Eknath Shinde

Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations

Shiv Sena ad claims Shinde more preferred as Maharashtra CM over Fadnavis

Ensure 240 mn man-days under MGNREGS in 2023: AP CM Reddy to officials

Tamil Nadu govt withdraws general consent to CBI to investigate in state

Bihar bridge collapse: Patna High Court slams laxity of govt, contractor

Cyclone Biporjoy: Govt completes evacuation of vessels, coastal communities

Sitharaman reviews preparedness of Guj banks in view of cyclone Biparjoy

Topics :MaharashtraAC bus standRoad Transport

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story