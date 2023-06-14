Home / India News / Bihar bridge collapse: Patna High Court slams laxity of govt, contractor

Bihar bridge collapse: Patna High Court slams laxity of govt, contractor

The court directed the contractor SP Singla Construction Pvt Ltd to submit its study report relating to construction work in connection with the Rs 1,710 crore bridge

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar bridge collapse: Patna High Court slams laxity of govt, contractor

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Patna High Court on Wednesday blamed laxity of the Bihar government and the contractor concerned for the collapse of part of the four-lane Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge, being built over the Ganga in Bhagalpur district, on June 4.

The high court directed the state government to submit the action taken report on the issue, while asking the managing director of the firm constructing the bridge to remain present before the court along with his expert team on June 21, when the matter will come up for hearing again.

This court is shocked at the collapse of constructed part of the bridge on June 4... Last year also, while the construction work was going on, some structure of the bridge had collapsed on April 13, the bench of Justice Purnendu Singh said.

The incident occurred due to the laxity of the state government and the contractor, observed the court.

The bench said it seeks to prevent the misuse of public money and exploitation of natural resources in the interest of the society.

The court directed the contractor SP Singla Construction Pvt Ltd to submit its study report relating to construction work in connection with the Rs 1,710 crore bridge.

This court finds that the state government has taken the matter of collapsing of the bridge seriously and has also taken action against its authorities and the company. The state government is directed to submit its action taken report on the next date of hearing, it said.

The project started in 2014 and was scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Also Read

Four-lane bridge collapsed in Bihar, CM Nitish assured strict legal action

Bihar bridge collapse: PIL in Patna High Court seeking independent probe

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

Strict action against guilty in Bihar bridge collapse: CM Nitish Kumar

Patna High Court orders stay on Bihar govt's caste-based survey

Cyclone Biporjoy: Govt completes evacuation of vessels, coastal communities

Sitharaman reviews preparedness of Guj banks in view of cyclone Biparjoy

GMR Airport to contribute 10% for Hyderabad Airport Metro Project

Gem, jewellery exports fall by 10.7% to Rs 22,693.41 crore in May

Tourism in Rajasthan tiger reserves to be closed on every Wed from July 1

Topics :BiharPatna HCHigh Court

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story