Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online: Ajit Pawar

Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online: Ajit Pawar

Pawar's remarks came against backdrop of protests for brutal rape-murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur

Ajit Pawar, Ajit
Perpetrators should get capital punishment in these cases and the trial should be held in the fast-track court: Ajit Pawar | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra cabinet discussed PM Modi's instruction about online registration of women harassment cases and decided to adopt a different approach to prevent such incidents, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

During a programme organised for "Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" in Jalgaon on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed crimes against women an unpardonable sin and said the safety of women should be a priority.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His strong remarks came against the backdrop of protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur near Mumbai.

Modi pointed out that an entire chapter is dedicated to crimes against women and children in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and if a woman cannot reach the police station, she can file an e-FIR, and no one can make any changes at the police station level.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, "PM Modi has instructed about filing complaints regarding such incidents online, and we have decided to implement it immediately. Several such cases are coming to the fore. We have decided to take a different approach to prevent such crimes, and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting yesterday."

The deputy chief minister called for the "strictest of strict" action against perpetrators of such crimes.

He said, "Perpetrators should get capital punishment in these cases and the trial should be held in the fast-track court."

Pawar further rubbished Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's allegations that people close to the state government were shielded in the Pune Porsche car crash case, in which a juvenile ran over and killed two IT professionals.

More From This Section

Kolkata case LIVE updates: CBI grills ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in 'financial irregularities' case

LIVE news: Govt to create 5 new districts in Ladakh, says Home Minister Amit Shah

India adds 15 GW solar capacity in H1FY24, 282% rise from H1FY23: Report

Proposed students' rally on Tuesday demanding CM's resignation illegal: TMC

Assam CM Himanta bats for stringent law to tackle crimes against women

Terming them an "utter lie", he said if someone has any proof, they can submit it as no one will be shielded.

Asked about talks between the Mahayuti constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) about the post of chief minister, he said the dispensation will decided once it returns to power after the upcoming state assembly elections.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Highlights: Kolkata rape-murder main accused Sanjay Roy undergoing lie detection test

My govt did more for women in 10 yrs than was done since Independence: PM

PM Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis earning Rs 1L annually in Maharashtra

300 booked for raising 'objectionable' slogans during protest in Pune

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today to felicitate new 1.1 mn Lakhpati Didis

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentajit pawarNCP

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story