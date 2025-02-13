Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet Businessman Baba who gave up Rs 3,000 crore empire

From the tech-savvy “ IIT Baba ” to the “regal Ambassador Baba,” the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has witnessed many saints hogging the limelight for their unique philosophies and way of life. There’s now a new addition to the list–“Businessman Baba."

A video that has gained popularity on social media shows a sage who has transformed from being a prosperous entrepreneur to a devoted spiritual seeker. Clad in saffron robes and adorned with rudraksha beads, he once commanded a business empire worth Rs 1,000 crore. Yet, despite his opulent lifestyle, he discovered that true inner peace could never be bought with wealth alone.

On February 12, the Maha Kumbh Mela saw a huge crowd on the occasion of Maghi Purnima. On the auspicious day, an estimated 1.6 crore devotees took a holy bath at the Sangam.

Meet Businessman Baba at Maha Kumbh 2025

A video of his interview was posted on the Daily Overdose Instagram page with the tagline, "From Businessman to Businessman Baba in Kumbh Mela." He can be seen in the video interacting with devotees, giving his shawl to a needy guy, and giving blankets to sadhus as he moves across the mela grounds.

The text on the video reads, “The person who turned towards spirituality after leaving a business worth ₹3000 crore.” The man in saffron robes and rudraksha beads once lived a luxurious life, and says he realized that having money does not necessarily translate into true inner peace.

Netizens’ reaction to the Businessman Baba at Maha Kumbh

The Instagram account Daily Overdose posted the viral video, which included an interview with businessman Baba and had over 17,000 views. The caption to the post mentioned, “From Businessman to Businessman Baba in Kumbh Mela."

The viral video attracted mixed reactions as one user joked, “He found new business.” Another user commented, “Garibi nahi Dekhi is wajhe se amiri me aanand nahi rha tha (I think he never saw real poverty and that’s why couldn’t find happiness in being rich).” Another user said, “Mera Naam he kafi hai. (My name is enough).”

