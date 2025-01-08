'DMK supporter, not member': Stalin on Anna University sex assault accused

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday clarified that the accused arrested in the Anna University student sexual assault case was a DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) supporter, not a party member.

Addressing the state assembly, Stalin spoke about the accused’s pictures with some DMK functionaries. “He could have taken pictures with ministers and politicians, nothing wrong in it. But he is not a DMK member but a sympathiser. That is the truth,” India Today quoted him as saying.

The incident was reported on December 23 when a 19-year-old female student alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man near her campus. The accused was arrested shortly after the survivor filed her complaint.

Stalin highlighted this fact, accusing the Opposition of finding fault with the government even after the accused was arrested within a few hours and after evidence had been gathered. “It is only for political mileage and not based on true concern,” he said.

Opposition parties such as the AIADMK and the BJP have been raising the issue in the assembly. Calling the incident a “huge cruelty” and “unacceptable”, Stalin said, “While several MLAs had spoken with true concern, a member spoke to create a wrong opinion against the incumbent regime.”

“Whatever may be their motive, as regards the government, its objective is to get justice for the victim as per law,” he said. “Tamil Nadu government has no other objective, and I would like to make it clear, this is firm and categorical.”

What happened at Anna University?

In her complaint, the female student, accompanied by her male friend, said she was near an old building in a remote part of the sprawling Anna University campus when the accused approached. He reportedly intimidated her friend, a third-year student, into leaving and proceeded to assault the woman, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the police, the accused has a criminal record, which includes over 15 cases of theft and robbery. In 2011, he was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting another woman on the same campus.