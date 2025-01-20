Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Maha Kumbh to generate 1.2 mn gig jobs across sectors: NLB Services

Maha Kumbh to generate 1.2 mn gig jobs across sectors: NLB Services

The observations by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services are based on internal data analysis and industry reports

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh
The 45-day Maha Kumbh is the world's largest spiritual gathering. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, is expected to generate 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs across various sectors, NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug on Monday.

The observations by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services are based on internal data analysis and industry reports. 

The Uttar Pradesh government expects to host 400 million devotees. This historic congregation is emerging as a powerhouse for economic growth and temporary employment, he said.

The economic ripple effect of the Maha Kumbh extends across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, event management, security services, local trade, tourism, entertainment, and horticulture, fostering growth in both traditional and modern business segments, Alug added.

In the tourism and hospitality industry alone, approximately 4.5 lakh jobs are anticipated, including roles such as hotel staff, tour guides, porters, travel consultants, and event coordinators, to manage the massive influx of visitors, Alug added.

Similarly, the transportation and logistics sector is expected to create around 3 lakh jobs, including positions for drivers, supply chain managers, courier personnel, and other support staff.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Why did Juna Akhara expel Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba?

Maha Kumbh 2025: FSSAI deploys mobile food testing labs to ensure safe food

Premium

Banks, fintechs embark on profitable pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela

President, PM, Vice President, Home Minister may attend Maha Kumbh: UP CM

Cylinder blast causes massive fire at Maha Kumbh Mela, say police

Temporary medical camps set up during the event are expected to provide opportunities for around 1.5 lakh freelance nurses, paramedics, and allied healthcare professionals, ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of attendees.

The IT and technology sector is also expected to witness a surge in demand, with about 2 lakh professionals required to manage virtual darshan apps, real-time event update platforms, and cybersecurity to ensure seamless digital experiences, Alug said.

Meanwhile, retail businesses catering to the needs of devotees are expected to create approximately 1 lakh jobs for on-ground sales and customer support staff to meet the demand for religious items, souvenirs, and local products, he added.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh is the world's largest spiritual gathering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani made Rs 10,000 commission from first trade in 1981 at the age of 19

Sharon Raj murder: Kerala girl gets death sentence for poisoning ex-lover

LIVE: Demanded death sentence but court gave life imprisonment, says CM Mamata on RG Kar verdict

RG Kar rape-murder case: Why was Sanjoy Roy not given death penalty?

SC asks states, UTs to file compliance reports of motor vehicle law

Topics :Maha Kumbh MelaKumbh Melagig economy

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story