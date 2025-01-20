Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maha Kumbh 2025: FSSAI deploys mobile food testing labs to ensure safe food

Maha Kumbh 2025: FSSAI deploys mobile food testing labs to ensure safe food

In collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration of Uttar Pradesh, FSSAI has stationed 10 Mobile Food Testing Labs and food analysts across the Maha Kumbh area

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Representative Image

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched large-scale efforts to ensure safe and hygienic food for millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. FSSAI deployed food safety officers, Mobile Food Testing Labs (Food Safety on Wheels), and organised awareness campaigns, according to an official announcement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 
 

Mobile food testing labs at Kumbh mela

 
In collaboration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration of Uttar Pradesh, FSSAI has stationed 10 Mobile Food Testing Labs and food analysts across the Maha Kumbh area. These labs are conducting on-the-spot tests for adulteration and spoilage while educating food vendors and the public about safe food practices.
 
 
According to the official release, the Mela is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, with 56 Food Safety Officers (FSOs) assigned to monitor hygiene standards. Each sector has two FSOs, while Chief Food Safety Officers (CFSOs) oversee the zones. Operations are coordinated from a central office at Sankat Mochan Marg in Sector 24.
 

Regular inspection to ensure food quality

 
Multiple teams are regularly inspecting the hotels, dhabas, and food stalls to ensure food quality. The teams are also responding to food safety complaints and are checking the cooking methods and raw materials used. Essential food items like rice, sugar, and wheat flour are also being tested at the Regional Public Health Laboratory in Varanasi.
 
To engage the public, FSSAI has set up an interactive pavilion with street plays (nukkad nataks), live food safety quizzes, and awareness sessions on issues like food adulteration and licensing. These initiatives aim to educate both devotees and vendors on the importance of safe and hygienic food practices. Through these measures, FSSAI is aiming to ensure a safer food experience for all visitors during Maha Kumbh 2025.
 

More From This Section

Tik Tok

LIVE news: TikTok restores US services, thanks Donald Trump for granting time

Bihar hooch

'Spurious liquor' claims seven lives in dry Bihar; police launch probe

crime against women rape assault

Kerala police arrest 57 for sexually abusing a dalit girl over five years

Loan, Money, Economy

Richest 10% got over half of what UK took from India during its rule: Study

gavel law cases

Court to announce sentence for RG Kar doctor's rape-murder convict today

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Allahabad Uttar Pradesh government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon