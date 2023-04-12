Home / India News / Maha to observe Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas on Savarkar's birth anniversary: CM

Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Swatantrya Gaurav Diwas', Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday.

Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
The objective was to propagate his ideas, and several programmes will be organised for this, he said. Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in present-day Nashik district. State Industries Minister Uday Samant had written to Shinde stating that Savarkar's birth anniversary should celebrated on a grand scale as his patriotism, valour and progressive ideas will inspire the young generation. The move came days after the Shiv Sena-BJP targeted Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena after Rahul Gandhi took swipes at the Hindutva ideologue.

