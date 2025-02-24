Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Airfare, hotels skyrocket at Maha Kumbh: Here's how much devotees overpaid

Airfare, hotels skyrocket at Maha Kumbh: Here's how much devotees overpaid

Devotees at Maha Kumbh overcharged as airfares, hotels, and local transport prices skyrocket by up to 300 per cent, raising concerns over price exploitation

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh
Prayagraj: Devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As millions flocked to Prayagraj for the grand Maha Kumbh, travelers found themselves paying exorbitant prices for air tickets, accommodations, and local transportation. A nationwide survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles has revealed the shocking extent of price hikes, with 87 per cent of air travellers reporting paying 50-300 per cent more than regular fares. 
 
On January 28, LocalCircles escalated concerns after 8 in 10 Maha Kumbh air travelers confirmed that airlines were charging 300-600 per cent of regular fares. This led to immediate intervention by the Civil Aviation and Consumer Affairs Ministries. By February 2, Delhi-Prayagraj fares dropped from Rs 40,000 to Rs 15,000. However, this relief was short-lived, as fares surged again on February 11.  Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Authorities brace for final dip and last rush of devotees
 
Later that day, MP Pramod Tiwari raised the issue in Parliament, accusing airlines of exploiting religious sentiments for profit. “This is looting under the guise of faith and tradition,” Tiwari stated, citing shocking airfare hikes such as Rs 53,000 for a Chennai-Prayagraj ticket, Rs 35,000 for a Kolkata-Prayagraj round trip, and Rs 47,500 from cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.  
 
Tiwari also challenged Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s claim that the high fares were purely ‘demand-driven’.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Authorities brace for final dip and last rush of devotees

Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

Akhilesh slams CM for Maha Kumbh arrangements, calls it double-blunder govt

News Highlights: Former CM Atishi chosen as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

620 mn devotees visited Maha Kumbh, one of century's rarest events: CM Yogi

 

Accommodation prices triple on key holy days 

It wasn’t just air travel that became unaffordable. Hotel rooms, tents, and even basic lodging saw an unprecedented price surge. The most significant hikes occurred during auspicious bathing days when thousands of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip in the Sangam.
 
During Mauni Amavasya on January 29, hotel rates, which had already doubled due to Maha Kumbh, shot up even further. Standard hotel rooms that typically cost Rs 2,500-3,000 rose to Rs 6,000-7,000 before spiking over Rs 22,000 on peak days like Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami Snan, and Maghi Purnima Snan. Private tent rentals saw an even steeper increase, from Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000 per night. For those seeking luxury, a special cottage stay for three nights cost Rs 2.40 lakh, while Dome City accommodations reached Rs 91,000.
 
The survey further revealed that 67 per cent of Maha Kumbh visitors who used rental accommodations—such as rooms, tents, and lodges—paid 50-300 per cent more than regular prices. Despite these steep costs, accommodation remained scarce on peak days, leaving many pilgrims with no choice but to pay inflated rates. 
 

Boat rides and local transport prices also skyrocket 

Visitors also reported a surge in local transportation and boat ride fares, with 66 per cent confirming that they paid 50-300 per cent over standard rates. The survey found that taxis, auto-rickshaws, and boat services drastically increased their rates, particularly during the rush for the holy dip. Many pilgrims had to wait hours or walk long distances due to unavailability of reasonably priced transport options. 
 
Even pilgrims familiar with Prayagraj’s regular rates were taken aback by the surge pricing. “Service providers making a fair profit is understandable, but profiteering at the scale we witnessed is unacceptable,” many respondents said.
 
Surge pricing extended beyond transportation to essential goods and services. Local eateries and roadside stalls significantly raised food prices, with a simple vegetarian meal—normally Rs 100-150—selling for Rs 300-500 near key pilgrimage sites. Packaged water and other necessities also became costlier, posing challenges for budget-conscious pilgrims.
 

Survey demographics 

The LocalCircles survey received over 49,000 responses from travellers across 303 districts in India. Of the respondents, 62 per cent were men and 38 per cent were women. Additionally, 44 per cent were from tier-1 cities, 25 per cent from tier-2 cities, and 31 per cent from tier-III, tier-IV, tier-V, and rural districts.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Telangana tunnel collapse: 8 workers trapped, rescue ops on - What we know

LIVE news: BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely takes oath as Delhi Assembly's Protem Speaker

'Exchequer left empty by AAP': Delhi CM on Rs 2,500 scheme for women

PM Modi to release 19th installment of PM KISAN in Bihar's Bhagalpur today

Delhi air quality dips to moderate as rainfall forecast brings relief

Topics :Maha Kumbh MelaKumbhKumbh MelaairfaresPrayagrajBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story