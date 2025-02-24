As millions flocked to Prayagraj for the grand Maha Kumbh, travelers found themselves paying exorbitant prices for air tickets, accommodations, and local transportation. A nationwide survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles has revealed the shocking extent of price hikes, with 87 per cent of air travellers reporting paying 50-300 per cent more than regular fares.

Also read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Authorities brace for final dip and last rush of devotees On January 28, LocalCircles escalated concerns after 8 in 10 Maha Kumbh air travelers confirmed that airlines were charging 300-600 per cent of regular fares. This led to immediate intervention by the Civil Aviation and Consumer Affairs Ministries. By February 2, Delhi-Prayagraj fares dropped from Rs 40,000 to Rs 15,000. However, this relief was short-lived, as fares surged again on February 11.

Later that day, MP Pramod Tiwari raised the issue in Parliament, accusing airlines of exploiting religious sentiments for profit. “This is looting under the guise of faith and tradition,” Tiwari stated, citing shocking airfare hikes such as Rs 53,000 for a Chennai-Prayagraj ticket, Rs 35,000 for a Kolkata-Prayagraj round trip, and Rs 47,500 from cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Tiwari also challenged Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu’s claim that the high fares were purely ‘demand-driven’.

Accommodation prices triple on key holy days

It wasn’t just air travel that became unaffordable. Hotel rooms, tents, and even basic lodging saw an unprecedented price surge. The most significant hikes occurred during auspicious bathing days when thousands of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip in the Sangam.

During Mauni Amavasya on January 29, hotel rates, which had already doubled due to Maha Kumbh, shot up even further. Standard hotel rooms that typically cost Rs 2,500-3,000 rose to Rs 6,000-7,000 before spiking over Rs 22,000 on peak days like Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami Snan, and Maghi Purnima Snan. Private tent rentals saw an even steeper increase, from Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000 per night. For those seeking luxury, a special cottage stay for three nights cost Rs 2.40 lakh, while Dome City accommodations reached Rs 91,000.

The survey further revealed that 67 per cent of Maha Kumbh visitors who used rental accommodations—such as rooms, tents, and lodges—paid 50-300 per cent more than regular prices. Despite these steep costs, accommodation remained scarce on peak days, leaving many pilgrims with no choice but to pay inflated rates.

Boat rides and local transport prices also skyrocket

Visitors also reported a surge in local transportation and boat ride fares, with 66 per cent confirming that they paid 50-300 per cent over standard rates. The survey found that taxis, auto-rickshaws, and boat services drastically increased their rates, particularly during the rush for the holy dip. Many pilgrims had to wait hours or walk long distances due to unavailability of reasonably priced transport options.

Even pilgrims familiar with Prayagraj’s regular rates were taken aback by the surge pricing. “Service providers making a fair profit is understandable, but profiteering at the scale we witnessed is unacceptable,” many respondents said.

Surge pricing extended beyond transportation to essential goods and services. Local eateries and roadside stalls significantly raised food prices, with a simple vegetarian meal—normally Rs 100-150—selling for Rs 300-500 near key pilgrimage sites. Packaged water and other necessities also became costlier, posing challenges for budget-conscious pilgrims.

Survey demographics

The LocalCircles survey received over 49,000 responses from travellers across 303 districts in India. Of the respondents, 62 per cent were men and 38 per cent were women. Additionally, 44 per cent were from tier-1 cities, 25 per cent from tier-2 cities, and 31 per cent from tier-III, tier-IV, tier-V, and rural districts.