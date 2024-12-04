Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The grand oath-taking ceremony will take place in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday, December 5, at 5.30 pm.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Deputy Chief Ministers and other key leaders will also take place in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders.

The grand event will bring a huge crowd to witness the ceremony, resulting in packed roads and traffic jams across Mumbai. Hence, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued some traffic restrictions to manage the rush and provide smooth traffic movement in the city.

During the press conference, Pradnya Jedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), urged citizens to plan their journey accordingly from noon to the time when the event concludes.

Mumbai Traffic Restrictions And Diversions

What are the no-entry points?

Mahapalika Marg: No traffic would be allowed from CSMT Junction to Metro Junction, both ways.

Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Entry will also remain prohibited from OCS Junction to Metro Junction.

What are the alternate routes?

Travellers are advised to use LT Marg to Chakala Junction instead of Mahapalika Marg, and then take a right turn onto DN Road to reach CSMT Junction.

Form Mahatma Gandhi Marg commuters, two options are available:

Route A: LT Marg - Chakala Junction - Right Turn - DN Road - CSMT Junction.

Route B: Traffic will be redirected to MK Road for alternate destinations.

Hazarimal Somani Marg: As traffic from OCS Junction to CSMT Junction, traffic will remain shut. An alternative route is available via OCS Junction - Hutatma Chowk - Kalaghoda - K Dubhash Marg - Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.

Princess Street Bridge (Southbound): No entry would be allowed from NS Road (Marine Drive) and Coastal Road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction, commuters are advised to take NS Road instead.

Temporary Two-Way Traffic

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road will remain open for two-way traffic from Indu Clinic Junction to Volga Chowk from noon to 8 PM.

Maharashtra to deploy over 4000 cops for swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra Chief Minister will see the deployment of over 4000 police personnel for security across the city. Additionally, a platoon of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Quick Response Team (QRT), combat teams and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads will be present as the new CM takes oath.