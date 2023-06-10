Home / India News / Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical factory; one dead, five injured

One person died and five were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
One person died and five were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

The blaze started near a nitric acid tank in the factory at 4pm in Ambernath MIDC, the official said.

"One persons identified as Suryakant Jimat died. The body has been sent for post mortem. The five persons who suffered burn injuries have been hospitalised," said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of Disaster Control Cell of Thane civic body.

Six fire engines, two each from Ambernath, Anand Nagar and Ulhasnagar, were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in one and half hours, said the official, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained.

Though nitirc acid itself is not flammable, it is a strong oxidising agent and can support combustion and react with other substances that can catch fire.

Earlier, the official had said there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe was underway, a police official said.

Topics :Maharashtra governmentfire break outs

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

