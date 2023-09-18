Maharashtra govt issues order for implementation 'adopt a school' scheme

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order for the implementation of its 'Adopt a School' scheme.

Any individual, organisation or private enterprise having SEBI registered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) certificate can adopt a school currently run by the state government, Zilla Parishad or municipal councils irrespective of its medium of instruction, the order from the state's school education said.

Those adopting schools can also add a name of its choice to the existing name of the school for the given period, the government resolution said, adding that period of adoption could be for five or ten years only.

"For schools located in A and B category municipal corporations such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or Pune Municipal Corporation, those seeking to adopt will have to pay Rs 2 crore for five years or Rs 3 crore for 10 years," an official said.

The money will be utilised for physical infrastructure, including repair works of school building, colouring, providing toilets, creating infrastructure and buying sports equipment, he added.

As per the GR, the decision was taken to achieve the targets mentioned in National Education Policy 2020.