Home / India News / Maharashtra govt issues order for implementation 'adopt a school' scheme

Maharashtra govt issues order for implementation 'adopt a school' scheme

The money will be utilised for physical infrastructure, including repair works of school building, colouring, providing toilets, creating infrastructure and buying sports equipment, official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order for the implementation of its 'Adopt a School' scheme.

Any individual, organisation or private enterprise having SEBI registered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) certificate can adopt a school currently run by the state government, Zilla Parishad or municipal councils irrespective of its medium of instruction, the order from the state's school education said.

Those adopting schools can also add a name of its choice to the existing name of the school for the given period, the government resolution said, adding that period of adoption could be for five or ten years only.

"For schools located in A and B category municipal corporations such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or Pune Municipal Corporation, those seeking to adopt will have to pay Rs 2 crore for five years or Rs 3 crore for 10 years," an official said.

The money will be utilised for physical infrastructure, including repair works of school building, colouring, providing toilets, creating infrastructure and buying sports equipment, he added.

As per the GR, the decision was taken to achieve the targets mentioned in National Education Policy 2020.

Also Read

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Eye on CSR Part-II: FY22 spend near target, thanks to white knights

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Schools, colleges to stay shut in Noida on Sept 22 due to MotoGP, UP ITS

Microsoft's chief product exec behind Surface devices to step down

Top 10 epicenters make 80% of total cybercrime in India, says report

Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, 10 dead in rain-related incidents

Karnataka's Hoysala temples inscribed on Unesco World Heritage List

Topics :SEBICSRMaharashtra

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story