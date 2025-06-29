Fadnavis cancels 3-language policy, forms new review panel after protests

The Maharashtra government has cancelled its decision on introducing a three-language policy in schools. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said a new committee will be formed to review the policy and suggest the next steps.

This move came after protests led by the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and other parts of the state. Demonstrators burned copies of the June 17 Government Resolution (GR), which stated that Hindi would be "generally" the third language — but not compulsory — for students in Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray clarified, “We don’t oppose Hindi but we will not allow its imposition.” He said, “We have burnt the copies of the GR which means we don't accept it. We don't oppose Hindi but we will not allow its imposition. The government does not understand the reason behind the morcha. Injustice has been meted to Marathi. The question is how much pressure are you going to put on students.”

Decision to withdraw government orders With growing opposition to introducing Hindi from Class 1, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs that outlined the implementation of the three-language formula. At a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula).” Previous government approved policy Fadnavis also pointed out that former CM Uddhav Thackeray had accepted recommendations from the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to bring in a three-language policy for Classes 1 to 12 and had even formed a panel for its implementation.

The April 16 GR had made Hindi a compulsory third language for Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools. After backlash, the June 17 GR changed the rule to make Hindi optional instead. Deputy CM seeks peaceful resolution Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed hope that an upcoming protest planned for July 5 would no longer be necessary. “Efforts are on to ensure the need for taking out the morcha doesn't arise,” he said. He also repeated his view that Hindi should be taught from Class 5, not earlier. “(Learning) Marathi and English languages should be made mandatory for primary students. Hindi can be introduced from class 1. Those who know how to read and write Marathi can swiftly learn Hindi language,” Pawar added.