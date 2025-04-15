Caught in two schemes, 8 lakh women in Maharashtra lose ₹1k monthly support

The Maharashtra government has slashed the monthly stipend for eight lakh women enrolled in its flagship Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana , after finding they were also receiving financial support under another scheme — the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi (NSMN), reported The Times of India.

As a result, these women will now receive ₹500 per month, down from ₹1,500, because they already get ₹1,000 under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi. Under current rules, beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme can receive funds from other government initiatives. But the total aid must not exceed ₹1,500 per month.

The move is part of a broader state government push to verify and clean up the list of beneficiaries, ensuring that only eligible women continue to receive the stipend.

The scheme initially received an overwhelming response, with around 26.3 million women applying by October. Following multiple rounds of verification, the number was reduced to 25.2 million by February. By March, the final tally of verified beneficiaries stood at 24.6 million.

“There has been an ongoing scrutiny. First to scan the applications that were sent by the districts to the state headquarters. And then to re-scrutinise the eligible cases,” an official told The Times of India.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier clarified the state’s intent behind the move. “We're not changing criteria or funding, just ensuring only eligible ones get the stipend,” he said, adding that he expected the number of recipients to drop by 1 to 1.5 million post-verification.

So, what are the eligibility rules for the Ladki Bahin scheme in the state?

To be eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme, women must meet the following conditions set by the Maharashtra government: they should be between 18 and 65 years of age, and must be permanent residents of Maharashtra. The annual family income should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh. Applicants who own a four-wheeler or have a family member employed in a government job are not eligible. Additionally, while beneficiaries can receive support from other welfare schemes, the total monthly benefit from all such schemes must not exceed ₹1,500.