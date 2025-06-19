India's active Covid-19 cases fall under 6,000; three deaths in 24 hours

India’s active Covid-19 caseload fell to 5,976 on Thursday, down from 6,483 the previous day, marking the third consecutive day of decline. Three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the three fatalities, two were from Delhi and one from Kerala. All the deceased were elderly individuals with chronic health conditions.
India is currently seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases due to emerging subvariants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the newly identified NB.1.8.1.
Kerala leads in active cases as nationwide numbers drop
Active Covid-19 cases have declined across most states, with 507 fewer new infections reported on Wednesday. Delhi recorded the highest number of fresh cases in the past day, adding 12 infections and taking its active case count to 632.
Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases at 1,309, followed by Gujarat with 1,046. Maharashtra remains among the most affected states, with 5,443 active cases.
Karnataka saw the largest single-day drop, with 187 fewer cases, while Rajasthan reported a decline of 83 cases in the same period.
PGIMER: Covid-19 under control in India
Covid-19 is currently under control in India, with no new cases reported over the past week, according to Dr Vivek Lal, Director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).
Speaking to ANI, Dr Lal attributed the decline in cases to the robust vaccination drive led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are fully prepared for Covid-19, but the situation is clearly improving. I don’t think a single patient has tested positive in the last week,” he said.
Dr Lal credited India’s ongoing vaccination campaign for maintaining immunity and reducing case severity.
Scientists monitor new subvariants behind latest surge
The National Institute of Virology (NIV) has begun genome sequencing and isolation of four new Omicron subvariants believed to be behind the recent spike in cases.
Genome sequencing helps determine the complete genetic makeup of viruses and track mutations that impact transmissibility and vaccine efficacy.
Dr Naveen Kumar, director of the Pune-based NIV, said this effort would assess whether existing vaccines remain effective or require updates. “So far, the new variants do not appear to cause severe disease,” he noted.
He added that isolating the strains would aid in evaluating vaccine formulation, but any decision to update vaccines lies with policymakers following expert consultations.
Experts recommend targeted boosters, not mass drives
Public health experts have advised against a mass booster campaign, recommending targeted doses for high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic illnesses.
They said India’s hybrid immunity—developed from both past infections and vaccinations—provides sufficient protection for the general population.
While the national outlook remains positive, officials cautioned that isolated clusters of infections are still emerging and should be monitored.