NHAI app to show routes with lowest toll between two destinations

NHAI's Rajmargyatra app will have a new feature from next month to inform motorists about the route attracting least amount of toll between two destinations, a senior government official has said.

Motorbike
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Rajmargyatra provides travellers with comprehensive information about national highways and also offers them an efficient grievance redressal mechanism. 

Citing an example, Amrit Singha, Chief Product officer, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) of Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL) said there are three routes to travel to Lucknow from Delhi and the app will help commuter choose the best one.

"You can travel to Lucknow from Delhi via Yamuna Expressway, or travel by crossing Ghaziabad-Aligarh-Kanpur-Lucknow or Moradabad-Bareilly-Sitapur-Lucknow...The app will inform motorists about the route which will attract least amount of toll between Delhi and Lucknow," Singha said. 

He rued that two and three-wheeler riders are illegally entering the access-controlled Delhi-Gudgaon and Dwarka Expressway, citing the data compiled by NHAI's Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS).

As per the ATMS sample data, between June 21 and June 23, 1.73 lakh violations were recorded and more than one lakh of these were related to banned vehicles.

Singha said NHAI is likely to open a 67-km-long spur connecting Bandikui to Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will reduce travel time. 

NHAI Rajasthan regional officer Pradeep Atri said this new four-lane access-controlled Bandikui-Jaipur stretch, built at a cost of Rs 1,368 crore, is expected to open for traffic trials by mid-July.

According to Pushpendra Singh, NHAI Manager, this road was constructed in about 2.5 years, and is expected to shift a major chunk of traffic from the old Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Currently, it takes around 4 hours to drive from Delhi to Jaipur -- 2.5 hours to reach Bandikui via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and another 1.5 hours to cover the last 67 km. With the new spur, this journey could be completed in about 3 hours.

Topics :NHAINHAI mobile apphighway tollMinistry of Road Transport and HighwaysIndian highways

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

