NHAI app to show routes with lowest toll between two destinations

NHAI's Rajmargyatra app will have a new feature from next month to inform motorists about the route attracting least amount of toll between two destinations, a senior government official has said.

Rajmargyatra provides travellers with comprehensive information about national highways and also offers them an efficient grievance redressal mechanism.

Citing an example, Amrit Singha, Chief Product officer, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) of Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL) said there are three routes to travel to Lucknow from Delhi and the app will help commuter choose the best one.

"You can travel to Lucknow from Delhi via Yamuna Expressway, or travel by crossing Ghaziabad-Aligarh-Kanpur-Lucknow or Moradabad-Bareilly-Sitapur-Lucknow...The app will inform motorists about the route which will attract least amount of toll between Delhi and Lucknow," Singha said. ALSO READ: SC asks NHAI to act against highway encroachments, set up complaint portal He rued that two and three-wheeler riders are illegally entering the access-controlled Delhi-Gudgaon and Dwarka Expressway, citing the data compiled by NHAI's Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). As per the ATMS sample data, between June 21 and June 23, 1.73 lakh violations were recorded and more than one lakh of these were related to banned vehicles.