Top headlines: Mkts to focus on Q1 earnings, insurgent held in Manipur

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi

Aug 06 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
Markets to focus on Q1 earnings, RBI interest rate this week: Analysts

The RBI interest rate decision, industrial production data for June and the ongoing quarterly earnings from corporates would largely drive the stock markets this week, analysts said. Other major factors such as global market trends, the movement of oil prices and the trading activity of foreign investors would also influence trading, they added. Read more

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is set to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, a press note said. The foundation laying ceremony of the railway stations across the country will be under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Read more

US inflation data may offer some comfort to the Fed, CPI may rise 0.2%

The consumer price index is projected to rise 0.2 per cent in July for a second month after excluding food and energy costs, marking the smallest back-to-back gains in 2 1/2 years. Economists and Fed officials view this core measure as a better indicator of underlying inflation. Read more

Delhi riots case: Court to hear arguments on charges against Umar, others

Delhi's Karkardooma Court will hear arguments on charges against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and other accused persons on a daily basis in the larger conspiracy case from September 11. The first chargesheet was filed around three years ago, in September 2020. Read more

Insurgent held after fresh violence in Manipur, ammunition seized: Army

The Indian Army on Saturday said it had apprehended one armed insurgent and recovered "war-like stores" during a search operation launched hours after three people died in a fresh wave of violence in Manipur's Bishnupur district. Read more

Topics: Narendra Modi Delhi Riots 2020 railway station Markets Equity markets Manipur Q1 results US Inflation US Federal Reserve Umar Khalid Delhi court

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

