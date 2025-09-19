Home / India News / Maharashtra mandates e-KYC for Ladki Bahin beneficiaries, sets deadline

Maharashtra mandates e-KYC for Ladki Bahin beneficiaries, sets deadline

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
The government had recently revealed that nearly 2.634 million ineligible beneficiaries, including men, had enrolled in the scheme and received the monthly allowance (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, giving them two months to complete the process.

A government resolution (GR) was issued regarding this on Thursday, an official said.

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Thursday said, "An e-KYC facility has been made available on the web portal, 'ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in', for all beneficiaries of the scheme. They are requested to complete the e-KYC process in the next two months."  This process is simple and convenient, and to maintain transparency in the scheme and ensure regular benefits to eligible women, everyone should complete it, she said in a post on X.

This process will also be useful to avail the benefits of other government schemes in the future, Tatkare said.

According to the GR, eligible women must complete their verification and authentication within two months to receive the monthly assistance in their bank accounts.

Similarly, if Aadhaar authentication is not done, the benefits will be withheld, it said.

Beneficiaries will have to carry out the e-KYC process compulsorily every year, the GR stated.

The government had recently revealed that nearly 2.634 million ineligible beneficiaries, including men, had enrolled in the scheme and received the monthly allowance.

As per government data, 22.5 million women receive money under the scheme, which was launched in July 2024.

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentwelfare schemese-KYC

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

