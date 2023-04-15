Maharashtra records 660 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 660 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

A day before, the state had recorded 1,152 new cases and four fatalities. The COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,55,189, and death toll reached 1,48,477 on Saturday. State capital Mumbai recorded 266 fresh cases. Satara and Nagpur recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. With 539 patients recovering, the total of recoveries in the state rose to 80,00,665.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent.

There are 6,047 active coronavirus cases in the state now. The health department said 7,360 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted in the state to 8,67,79,366.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 660; Deaths: two; Active cases: 6,047; New tests: 7,360.