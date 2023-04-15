Home / India News / Maharashtra records 660 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

Maharashtra records 660 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 660 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai
Maharashtra records 660 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 660 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

A day before, the state had recorded 1,152 new cases and four fatalities. The COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,55,189, and death toll reached 1,48,477 on Saturday. State capital Mumbai recorded 266 fresh cases. Satara and Nagpur recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. With 539 patients recovering, the total of recoveries in the state rose to 80,00,665.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent.

There are 6,047 active coronavirus cases in the state now. The health department said 7,360 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted in the state to 8,67,79,366.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 660; Deaths: two; Active cases: 6,047; New tests: 7,360.

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtraDeath toll

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:26 PM IST

Also Read

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Maharashtra records 387 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 457 recoveries in a day

Maharashtra reports 23 new Coronavirus infections, no death in 24 hours

Maharashtra logs 29 new Covid cases - lowest since early days of pandemic

Mumbai records 132 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours

Focus on use of technology to help revolutionise real estate sector: Goyal

Serious attempt to undermine every autonomous institution: Shashi Tharoor

Kerala's milk federation objects to Karnataka's dairy brand entry to state

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by unidentified assailants

Will have great FTA with India, negotiations going well: Baroness Verma

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story