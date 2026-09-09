Maharashtra to soon bring DELTA Act to tokenise immovable properties

The Maharashtra government will soon put in place the architecture of the Digitisation and Exchange of Land Token Assets (DELTA) Act, that would create a legal framework for blockchain-based tokenisation of land and other immovable assets.

“The operationalisation of this DELTA Act requires a significant collaboration between the Government of India, institutions and Government of Maharashtra,” said the state Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

While delivering the keynote session at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he said that the government is bringing together expertise from Sebi, BSE, industry, technology, law, and academia to create this act. “Innovation at this scale must be accompanied by legal certainty, consumer protection, and regulatory trust,” he added.

Fadnavis also added that tokenisation and next-generation fintech could democratise ownership, capital, and opportunity by unlocking dormant assets and making finance more transparent, liquid, and accessible. “For us, tokenisation is not about speculation, it is about unlocking productive capital, bringing transparency, improving liquidity, and converting dormant wealth into economic opportunity,” he said. Fadnavis also highlighted that if India is going to build one of the world’s largest digital economies, then “we must also aspire to build one of the world’s most trusted and resilient digital economies.” The minister also urged the startups and entrepreneurs to innovate in Maharashtra. “Do not look Maharashtra as a market, look at the region as your laboratory. Bring us your most ambitious ideas. Bring us solutions for agriculture, for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), for urban governance, for mobility, for healthcare, for financial inclusion, for fraud prevention, for public finance. We are prepared to work with innovators, institutions and regulators to test responsible solutions at scale,” he added.