IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and light to very light rainfall. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30–40 kmph, especially during the night.

ALSO READ: IMD issues 'yellow alert' in Delhi, Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 35–37 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 27–29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast for next 7 days

The weather in Delhi over the next seven days is expected to remain largely cloudy, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate to light rainfall from June 20 to 23. The forecast includes gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms in the evening or night. While rainfall may vary in intensity, no heatwave conditions are expected throughout the week. Cloudy skies are also likely to persist on June 24 and 25.