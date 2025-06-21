Ax-4 launch halted indefinitely, Isro crew to return after Nasa stand-down

Just two days before its highly anticipated launch, the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) space mission has been indefinitely postponed, according to an official statement from Axiom Space. The mission, which was scheduled to lift off on June 22 has been delayed due to unresolved technical concerns and operational reassessments by Nasa.

The setback has led the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to recall its two astronauts, who had been stationed in Florida for training ahead of the mission. These astronauts — Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who was the designated mission pilot, and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, the back-up crew member — are part of India's prestigious Gaganyaan mission.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an Isro scientist closely associated with the mission confirmed the postponement and said, “As the mission has been indefinitely postponed, the astronauts will be returning. There are many technical issues which need to be addressed before the mission is launched. Since Nasa has pulled out of the mission, further communication will take time.” While Axiom Space has not provided a new launch date, the Houston-based private space company confirmed that the US space agency has stepped back from the June 22 launch timeline. In a formal statement, Axiom Space said, "Nasa has decided to stand down from the launch that was scheduled for June 22, 2025. The space agency needs more time to evaluate the ISS operations following the recent repair works in the rearmost segment of the orbital laboratory of the Zvezda service module. Since the space stations are interconnected and interdependent, Nasa wants to ensure that the station is ready for any additional crew members. More time is needed to evaluate everything."

ALSO READ: SpaceX Starship test halted after explosion damages prototype in Texas As of now, the four-person crew — which included astronauts from the US, Poland, Hungary, and India — remains in quarantine. Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are still stationed on Launch Complex 39A at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission has faced a series of delays in recent weeks. Initially targeted for May 29, the launch was postponed to June 8 due to issues with the Crew Dragon module’s electrical harness. It was further pushed to June 9 because of delays in Falcon 9's preparedness, and again to June 10 following poor weather at Kennedy Space Center.

On June 10, during pre-launch inspections and hot-fire tests, engineers observed an oxygen leak in the engine bay, along with anomalies in one of the engine actuators. This prompted yet another shift in the launch schedule to June 11. ALSO READ: Isro transfers SSLV tech to defence major HAL in a ₹511 crore deal It was during this period that both Nasa and Isro raised concerns with Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, after detecting a new pressure signature indicating an air leak in the Zvezda service module aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Isro reportedly advised Axiom, Nasa, and SpaceX to carry out on-site repairs or replacements and conduct low-temperature leak tests to ensure system integrity before proceeding.