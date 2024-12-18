Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Infosys development centre in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Infosys development centre in Kolkata

Inaugurating the development centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this is a New Year gift to West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Infosys
The Infosys campus, built on 50 acres, will have an employment potential of 4,000 IT professionals. (Picture: X)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
IT giant Infosys on Wednesday inaugurated a development centre built at a cost of Rs 426 crore at New Town near here.

Inaugurating the development centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "This is a New Year gift to West Bengal".

"This centre of Infosys will help other IT companies to come to West Bengal. West Bengal is a leading IT state in the country. Nearly 2,200 IT companies have presence in the state, including big ones like TCS, Wipro, IBM and Accenture," she said.

The chief minister also said it is a historic day for the state.

Banerjee said, "We wanted Infosys in the state and the company fulfilled our dreams."  The chief minister said a new Silicon Valley is coming to New Town on 200 acres with the potential to create 75,000 jobs involving an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

"Twenty-eight companies have already started work with 11 data centres coming up," she said.

The Infosys campus, built on 50 acres, will have an employment potential of 4,000 IT professionals.

Banerjee said that a cable landing station is coming up in the state which will help in improving connectivity for IT companies.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeInfosys West BengalKolkata

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

