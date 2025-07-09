Home / India News / Mamata slams NITI Aayog for map error showing Bihar as West Bengal

The error, found in the "Summary Report for the State of West Bengal" published on NITI Aayog's website, incorrectly depicted the territory of Bihar in place of West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee described the mistake as “a blunder in an official publication of NITI Aayog” and said it “reflects an alarming lack of diligence and respect towards the States of the Union.”
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman K Bery, expressing “deep concern and unequivocal disapproval” over a map error in an official publication by the government think tank.
 
The error, found in the “Summary Report for the State of West Bengal” published on NITI Aayog’s website, incorrectly showed Bihar’s territory in place of West Bengal on the Indian map.
 
In a letter dated July 9, Banerjee said, “Such a grave lapse in an official document of a premier national institution is not merely a technical error but an affront to the identity and dignity of the State of West Bengal.”
 
 
She further described the mistake as “a blunder in an official publication of NITI Aayog” and said it “reflects an alarming lack of diligence and respect towards the States of the Union.”
 
The CM further stated that such incidents raise “legitimate concerns" about the rigor and reliability of the institution’s work, "which policymakers and citizens alike depend upon for accurate and informed decision-making.” She added that the error “casts significant doubt on the quality, authenticity and credibility of reports and publications of NITI Aayog.”
 
Calling it unacceptable, Banerjee said the West Bengal government “strongly condemns this inaccuracy” and urged the think tank to issue a clarification and apology. She also asked the institution to take “immediate corrective action to rectify the document and to institute robust mechanisms to prevent such lapses in the future.”
 

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

