Mamata slams NITI Aayog for map error showing Bihar as West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman K Bery, expressing “deep concern and unequivocal disapproval” over a map error in an official publication by the government think tank.

The error, found in the “Summary Report for the State of West Bengal” published on NITI Aayog’s website, incorrectly showed Bihar’s territory in place of West Bengal on the Indian map.

In a letter dated July 9, Banerjee said, “Such a grave lapse in an official document of a premier national institution is not merely a technical error but an affront to the identity and dignity of the State of West Bengal.”