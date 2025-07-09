Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks ED response to Kejriwal's plea in excise policy case

Delhi HC seeks ED response to Kejriwal's plea in excise policy case

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the petition and asked it to file the counter affidavit within six weeks

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
Kejriwal has challenged a special court order dated September 17, 2024, by which his revision petition against a March 7, 2024, order of a magisterial court summoning him was dismissed. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a plea by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal challenging a sessions court order upholding the summons issued to him in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam in the capital.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the petition and asked it to file the counter affidavit within six weeks.

At the outset, the ED's counsel raised a preliminary objection over the maintainability of the petition and contended that this petition was in the form of second revision petition filed under the garb of a Section 482 (inherent power of high court) CrPC petition, which was not permissible.

The high court asked the ED's counsel to mention all his objections, including preliminary objection, in his reply and listed the matter for hearing on September 10.

Kejriwal has challenged a special court order dated September 17, 2024, by which his revision petition against a March 7, 2024, order of a magisterial court summoning him was dismissed.

Besides, he has challenged a sessions court order dated December 20, 2024, which upheld an October 24 order of a magisterial court refusing to transfer his case to another court.

The high court also issued notice on the second petition and asked the ED to file its response within six weeks. The court listed the matter for September 10.

The ED said the special court order has been challenged after almost 10 months.

On June 20, 2024, Kejriwal was granted bail by a trial court in the money laundering case but it was later stayed by the high court on the ED's plea.

On July 12, 2024, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal while referring to a larger bench three questions on the aspect of "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED's money laundering case stems from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

According to the ED and the CBI, irregularities were allegedly committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022, amid allegations of corruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What are end-of-life vehicles and why are they being pushed off the roads?

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Public transport affected in various parts of India

Delhi women to get 'Saheli Smart Cards' for free bus travel; know more

Coconut prices triple within a year in Kerala, disrupting temple rituals

Shubhanshu Shukla turns farmer in space; grows methi seeds onboard ISS

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi High CourtPMLAEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story