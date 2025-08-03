Home / India News / Mamata slams Delhi police for calling Bengali a Bangladeshi language

Mamata slams Delhi police for calling Bengali a Bangladeshi language

Mamata Banerjee called the act 'scandalous' and urged everyone to strongly protest against the government for disrespecting Bengali-speaking people

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
On July 28, Banerjee said she is not against any language or community and supports unity in diversity. (Photo:PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language", calling it scandalous, anti-national and unconstitutional.

Sharing a letter by Delhi Police on X, Banerjee said, "See now how Delhi police under the direct control of the Ministry of Home, Government of India, is describing Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!"

She called the act 'scandalous' and urged everyone to strongly protest against the government for disrespecting Bengali-speaking people.

"Scandalous, insulting, anti-national, unconstitutional!! This insults all Bengali-speaking people of India. They cannot use this kind of language which degrades and debases us all. We urge immediate strongest possible protests from all against the anti-Bengali Government of India who are using such anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate the Bengali-speaking people of India," the post reads.

On July 28, Banerjee said she is not against any language or community and supports unity in diversity.

Addressing the Bhasha Andolan in Birbhum, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am not against any language or divisive policy. We want unity in diversity. Have I told Hindi-speaking people to leave Bengal? I never said that. You are also my friends...There are 1.5 crore migrant workers in Bengal, and 22 lakh people from Bengal work in other states. You should stop your oppression."

A row over the Bengali language surfaced after Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress raised the issue during the 'Shahid Dibas' (Martyrs' Day) celebrations on July 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reconciliation only solution to India-Pak tensions: Mehbooba Mufti

Leaders like Trump will get befitting reply when India rises: Delhi CM

Govt plans national periodic survey to map children's welfare needs

PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Rhavan

Ladli Behna Yojana women to get ₹250 Raksha Bandhan gift on Aug 7: MP CM

Topics :Mamata BanerjeebengalDelhi Police

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story