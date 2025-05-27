Terror acts could've been curbed if Patel's 1947 advice was heeded: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that if India had followed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s advice in 1947, today’s terror incidents could have been avoided. Patel had advised not to stop the armed forces before they reached Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Modi said speaking at an event in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

“In 1947, Mother India was torn into pieces. The chains should have been cut, but the arms were chopped off. The country was divided into three parts, and the same night, the first terrorist attack took place on the soil of Kashmir,” Modi said.

Modi said that Pakistan had captured a part of India with the help of terrorists, calling them Mujahideen. He said, if those Mujahideen had been eliminated at the time and Sardar Patel’s advice had been accepted, the cycle of terrorist incidents seen over the past 75 years would not have continued. “No matter how strong or healthy the body is, even a single thorn can cause constant pain and we’ve decided that the thorn must be removed,” Modi said.

He also called out Pakistan and exposed their double standards after the Indian armed forces conducted ‘ Operation Sindoor ’ on May 7, stating that the terrorists killed were given state honours in Pakistan. He added that the Pakistani flag was draped over the coffins, and the terrorists were saluted by the officials of the Pakistan Army. PM Modi also asserted that ‘terrorists are no longer proxy wars’.

His remarks come weeks after India and Pakistan witnessed an escalation in the tensions after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Exposing Pakistan, PM Modi said the neighbouring country cannot defeat India in a war, and as a result, it has resorted to a proxy war. “When the need for war with Pakistan arose, India’s military power defeated Pakistan all three times. Pakistan understood that it could not defeat India in a war. It started a proxy war against India. They kept attacking wherever they got a chance, and we kept tolerating it,” he said.

Modi also held a roadshow before laying the foundation stone today for several development projects in Gandhinagar. He is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and has held three roadshows in Vadodara, Bhuj, and Ahmedabad on Monday. Following India’s military strike on Pakistan, this is PM Modi’s first visit to his home state.