Home / India News / Maneka Gandhi claims Iskcon sells cows to butchers, temple hits back

Maneka Gandhi claims Iskcon sells cows to butchers, temple hits back

The allegation has been strongly refuted by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) which called it "unsubstantiated and false"

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A video of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has gone viral in which she could be heard charging that the ISKCON is the "biggest cheat in the country which sells cows from its gaushalas (cowsheds) to butchers".

The allegation has been strongly refuted by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) which called it "unsubstantiated and false".

PTI tried to reach out to Gandhi for her comments but no response was received.

In the undated video, Gandhi said that "ISKCON establishes gaushalas and earns unlimited benefits for the same from the government, in the form of huge lands."

"ISKCON is selling all its cows to the butchers and no one else does this more than them. They are the ones who roam on the road chanting 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' and say their entire life is dependent on milk," Gandhi, an animal rights activist, said in the purported video.

"I recently visited their Anantapur Gaushala (in Andhra Pradesh) and did not find even a single cow in good condition there...There were no calves in the gaushala, which means all of them were sold off," Gandhi alleged.

ISKCON, in response, said it has pioneered cow protection in many parts of the world where beef is a staple diet.

"Within India, ISKCON runs more than 60 goshalas protecting hundreds of sacred cows and bulls and providing personalized care for their entire lifetime. Many of the cows presently served in ISKCON's goshalas were brought to us after being found abandoned, injured, or rescued from being slaughtered," ISKCON said in a statement.

Also Read

Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple?

UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers

BJP seeks votes in name of cows, but has never served them: Chhattisgarh CM

18,000 cows killed in Texas dairy farm explosion, deadliest barn fire in US

Over 100 cows died, 8,000 infected in Meghalaya due to lumpy skin disease

Fresh clash along Assam-Meghalaya interstate border, one person injured

Several detained, ammo seized during NIA crackdown on terror-gangster nexus

DXN to be airport code for Noida airport under construction in Jewar

No timeline for finalising simultaneous polls report: Law Commission chair

Capacity building plan aimed at rationalising deployment of staff: Minister

Topics :templecowsBJP

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story