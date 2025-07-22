Home / India News / Mangaluru Police seek custody of prime accused in multi-crore fraud case

Mangaluru Police seek custody of prime accused in multi-crore fraud case

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru is accused of duping investors of several crores of rupees through fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns, police said

Criminal in handcuffs
According to Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in one case, ₹10 crore has been fleeced from an investor. (Photo: Freepik)
Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mangaluru City Police have filed a formal petition before the jurisdictional court seeking custody of the prime accused in a multi-crore investment fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru, is currently in judicial custody, they said. 

ALSO READ: 18 rescued from blaze-hit container ship brought to Mangaluru by INS Surat 

He is accused of duping investors of several crores of rupees through fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns, police said, adding that multiple complaints have been lodged against him by victims from various parts of Dakshina Kannada and beyond, alleging that they were misled by Saldanha's schemes and guarantees.

According to Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in one case, ₹10 crore has been fleeced from an investor.

The case involves the use of forged documents, shell companies, and sophisticated methods of financial manipulation, sources said. 

The police now seek custodial interrogation to uncover the full extent of the fraud, track the flow of funds, identify accomplices, and determine whether more victims are involved.

Investigators in the police department believe that Saldanha may have operated through multiple channels to project legitimacy, thereby gaining the confidence of unsuspecting investors. The case has garnered widespread public interest given the high value of the fraud and its ripple effect on individuals and families across the region.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any additional complaints or information related to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and further revelations are expected once custodial interrogation commences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Have the right to 'verify citizenship', EC tells SC on Bihar roll revision

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; here's how he made headlines

Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus by opposition

SC to hear plea against acquittal of 2006 Mumbai bomb blast case accused

Amarnath Yatra: Over 3,500 pilgrims proceed from Jammu camp amid heavy rain

Topics :fraudstersfraudsPoliceKarnataka

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story