SC to hear plea against acquittal of 2006 Mumbai bomb blast case accused

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's verdict, acquitting 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai bomb blast case, LiveLaw reported.

Seeking an urgent listing of the matter, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Maharashtra government, mentioned it before a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai. The matter has been listed for Thursday.

SG Mehta told the court, "It is a serious matter..SLP is ready. Please list it tomorrow..There is urgency." CJI BR Gavai said that he read that after the Bombay High Court's verdict on July 21, eight out of 12 accused were released from prison.

Earlier on Monday, the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blast case because the prosecution "utterly failed' to prove a case against them. Quashing the conviction of the 12 accused, the court noted, "The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence, their conviction is quashed and set aside." The bench said that it refuses to confirm the death penalty imposed on five of the convicts and also the life imprisonment on the remaining seven, and acquitted them. The court, in its order, also stated that the accused were tortured by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), who were under pressure ot find culprits.

The verdict came 19 years after the terror attack, which shook Mumbai's Western Railway network, news agency PTI reported. In 2015, a special court convicted 12 people in the case, five of whom were sentenced to death, while seven others were given life imprisonment. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the verdict given by the Bombay High Court and added that the state government will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said that the state government will assess the merits of the order before deciding on whether to challenge it in the top court.