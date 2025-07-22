Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; here's how he made headlines

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was serving as the 14th Vice President of India, resigned from his office on Monday with immediate effect. Dhankhar, who was also the Rajya Sabha chairman, cited health reasons for his resignation.

2. Shortly after assuming office in August 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman began amid controversy. During the Parliament’s winter session that year, he criticised the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision on National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, a “glaring instance” of “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”.

1. In December 2024, Jagdeep Dhankhar became the first person to hold the second-highest constitutional posts in the nation, to face the prospects of impeachment. Congress-led INDIA bloc submitted a no-confidence motion against him, alleging biased functioning of the House under his leadership. Soon after, both Houses of Parliament witnessed raucous 48 hours.

3. In August 2023, Dhankhar told Opposition members that he neither could nor would compel Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the House, asserting that such a decision lay solely with the Prime Minister. That same year, tensions escalated when 146 Members of Parliament from both Houses were suspended after demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding a major security breach within the Parliament complex.

4. Earlier in April this year, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused Dhankhar of being biased and criticised the latter’s objection to Article 142 of the Indian Constitution, which allows the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary to ensure “complete justice.”