Manipur Police recover arms and ammunition; arrest PLA extortionist

Security Forces conducted intelligence-based cordon and search operations in Imphal West District, arresting active RPF/PLA cadres

Manipur Police
Forces arrested an active cadre extortionist of RPF/PLA, one Nongmaithem Narendra Meitei, Lamphel police station, Imphal West district, from his residence | Image: X/@manipur_police
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Manipur Police and security forces carried out multiple operations across the state on Monday, leading to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives, and the arrest of extortionist.

According to a release from Manipur Police, security forces recovered two improvised mortars and three WT sets from Konaitong and Pelyang hill range under Machi police station, Tengnoupal district.

Security Forces conducted intelligence-based cordon and search operations in Imphal West District, arresting active RPF/PLA cadres.

Forces arrested an active cadre extortionist of RPF/PLA, one Nongmaithem Narendra Meitei, Lamphel police station, Imphal West district, from his residence. From his possession, two mobile phones with two SIM cards and an Aadhaar card were seized.

Security Forces arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, one Kshetrimayum Nilakanta Singh, recovering two mobile handsets and one driving license, according to the release.

The Police also held a meeting at the police headquarters, chaired by Addl DGP (L & O), along with the concerned District SsPs and Petroleum Dealers Association, Manipur, to review the existing security in place. The Police Department has assured that security arrangements for Retail Outlets (RO) shall be reviewed. Additional security measures, including vetting of all employees of ROs, shall be done.

Mobile police teams shall be deployed at strategic locations to ensure the safety of ROs. The anti-extortion mechanism shall be enhanced to thwart the threats to ROs of petroleum products.

In the past few days, the Manipur Police have arrested two persons for extortion at a petrol pump. Further investigation continues, the release added.

Additionally, movement of 111 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

