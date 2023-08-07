Home / India News / Manipur tribal body leaders to meet Amit Shah over prevailing situation

Manipur tribal body leaders to meet Amit Shah over prevailing situation

The delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, responded to an invitation extended by Shah

Press Trust of India Aizawl
The ITLF leaders reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur and will fly to Delhi from Lengpui airport near here | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Representatives of an influential tribal group from Manipur will fly to Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the strife-torn northeastern state, sources said.

The delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a body representing various Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, responded to an invitation extended by Shah.

The ITLF leaders reached the Mizoram capital from Churachandpur in Manipur and will fly to Delhi from Lengpui airport near here.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, on his Instagram account, expressed hope that the talks will yield results.

He said that the ITLF leaders held a day-long discussion on Saturday and consulted him on whether to respond to the invitation or not.

"I suggested they accept the invitation. I told them that it is a good opportunity to have a face-to-face discussion with the Home Minister," Zoramthanga said on his official Instagram handle.

After careful consideration, the ITLF leaders unanimously agreed to meet Shah.

Shah had earlier extended an invitation to the group to hold a meeting with him in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Despite repeated attempts, leaders of ITLF could not be contacted for comments.

Ethnic clashes broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur in May, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

3 civilians injured as SUV explodes in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

After LS nod, Delhi services bill in RS today; AAP issues whip to its MPs

Another batch of pilgrims leaves from J-K's Srinagar for Amarnath Yatra

ASI team to continue survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex today in Varanasi

Topics :Amit ShahNew DelhiManipurviolence

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story