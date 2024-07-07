Many rivers touch danger levels in few districts of Bihar after heavy rain

With heavy rain lashing various parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, major rivers, including Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla Balan and Kamla, were flowing above the danger level at many places, a bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department said on Sunday.

The rivers were flowing above the danger mark at several places, while in some places they touched the warning levels, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The water level of Bagmati River has touched the danger mark at Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Suppi and other adjoining areas.

"The water level of Bagmati River, as recorded at 8 am on Sunday, in Sitamarhi and Suppi was 71.16 metres, which is 0.16 metre above the danger level. Likewise, Bagmati crossed the danger mark in Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Aurai and Piprahi," the bulletin said.

"In Gopalganj and Sidhwalia, Gandak River is flowing above the danger mark of 62.22 metre (till 8 am on Sunday). Similarly, Kamla Balan River touched the danger mark in Madhubani, Lakhnaur and Jhanjharpur. Kamla River is also flowing above the danger mark of 67.75 metre in certain areas of Madhubani and Jainagar," the bulletin said.

While in Araria, Parman River is flowing above the danger mark of 47 metre, Mahananda crossed the danger mark in Purnea and Baisi, it said.

Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have already touched warning levels in Khagaria, Beldaur and Sitamarhi and its adjoining areas.

No casualty has been reported yet and people have been shifted to safer places from low-lying areas by the district administrations concerned, a senior official of the department said.

According to the latest district-wise rainfall bulletin issued by the WRD, "Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Araria, Arwal, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Jamui, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Madhubani, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Purnea, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran, Sheikhpura, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Vaishali and West Champaran since Saturday.