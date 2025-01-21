12 suspected Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, total 36 in 2025

At least 12 suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces inside the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, near the Odisha border, on Monday, according to The Indian Express report.

The encounter began at 8 am as part of a joint operation launched on January 19 after receiving information about Maoist activity in the area. The operation involved the Gariaband District Police, CRPF, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), and Odisha’s Special Operation Group (SOG), known for their expertise in anti-Naxal operations.

This operation came a day after two suspected female Maoists, linked to the Sonabeda-Dharambandha Committee, were killed in the same region. During that encounter, a CoBRA jawan sustained minor injuries.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior Chhattisgarh Police officer said, “More than 10 Maoists have been killed. Search operations are underway, and more details will be available after the forces complete their work.”

The Odisha Police indicated that the actual number of Maoist casualties could be higher and confirmed the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition. “Joint operations and intelligence sharing will continue to combat Maoist activity,” said an Odisha Police official.

The latest operation brings the total number of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year to over 36. Nine security personnel and a civilian driver have also lost their lives in Maoist-related violence in the state. In Odisha, 15 Maoists have been killed in 2025 through joint efforts between Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and central forces.

Government sources noted that while Maoist violence has decreased in Odisha, regions such as the Kandhamal-Boudh-Kalahandi-Nuapada axis remain a concern due to the influx of Maoists from Chhattisgarh. The joint forces are committed to intensifying their efforts to eradicate left-wing extremism in the area.