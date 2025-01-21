Security personnel conduct area domination, search operations in Manipur

Security personnel have been conducting search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hills and valley districts in Manipur in the last few days.

A number of arms and ammunition were recovered during the search operations, officials said in a statement on January 19.

As per the officials, one 7.62 mm sniper rifle, five 9 mm pistols with five magazines, two SBBL guns, two no. 36 hand grenades, six live round ammunition, two shells, one tear smoke shell (chilli), and one Motorola handset were recovered from the general area of Lunkhongjang Ridges under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District.

A joint team of Manipur Police and central forces carried out a poppy destruction drive on January 18 in the hill range of Y. Langkhong village under Salkul Police Station in Kangpokpi District.

The team also successfully destroyed about 26 acres of illegal poppy plantation, the police said.

Additionally, the police has ensured safe passage for the movement of 274 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2.

"Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," the press note reads.

A total of 106 nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by police in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the officials said.

"Appeal is made to the general public to not believe in rumours and be aware of false videos and any circulations of them. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," the note added.