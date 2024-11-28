Swami Chatbot gets great response from devotees in Kerala's Sabarimala

The Swami Chatbot, launched by the Pathanamthitta district administration in Kerala, has received an immensely positive response from pilgrims visiting the Sabrimala temple. The Chatbot, which became active on November 15, aims to make the pilgrimage experience better by equipping thousands of devotees with important information and assistance.

The chatbot initiative, undertaken by District Collector Prem Krishna, was meant to address concerns of the pilgrims and simplify the pilgrimage process.

"Within just 10 days of its launch, the chatbot reached 75,000 users, showcasing its widespread acceptance and usefulness among devotees. The Swami Chatbot handles an average of 5,000 to 10,000 requests daily, highlighting its efficiency in addressing the needs of a large number of pilgrims," the District Administration said in a press note.

The chatbot offers assistance to the devotees on various fronts, including a food chart for pilgrims. It informs about the timings for the temple's closing and opening along with the updates regarding Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) bus schedules to provide ease to the devotees.

"The chatbot has played a key role in emergency assistance. So far, it has handled 1,768 emergency cases, mostly medical emergencies, and has been instrumental in reuniting missing persons with their families, ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims," the note read.

The Pathanamthitta district administration further informed that the improvements to the chatbot will be carried out in the coming week. The chatbot would be able to update about the weather, the admin said, adding that it would help devotees with real-time information so that they can plan their visit accordingly.

"The Pathanamthitta District Administration is committed to continually enhancing this service. In the coming week, we will be adding weather updates to the chatbot's capabilities, providing pilgrims with real-time information to help them plan their visit more effectively," the note read.

More From This Section

The devotees can activate the chatbot by sending "Hi" to 6238008000, the admin said, adding that the Swami Chatbot was part of their broader initiative to make use of technology to ensure that the Sabarimala pilgrimage remains safer and more efficient for the pilgrims.

"The overwhelming response we've received demonstrates the bot's effectiveness in improving the pilgrimage experience and assisting pilgrims in real time," the Pathanamthitta admin said.