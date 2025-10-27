Election Commission announces phase two of SIR in 12 states: Check details

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the rollout of phase two of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states.

“Political parties have raised the issue of quality of electoral rolls on several occasions,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, adding that all the states that have Assembly elections in 2026 will go under electoral revision.

“…In the states where SIR will be conducted, electoral rolls will be frozen at midnight today. Later, voters will be given unique enumeration forms with all details," CEC said. He added that training of polling officials for phase two of SIR to begin on Tuesday.

The Election Commission said draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, and the final publication of electoral rolls will be declared on February 7, 2026. Around 51 crore voters will be covered under the exercise. The states that will go under the electoral revision include: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Goa

Puducherry

Chhattisgarh

Gujarat

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Lakshadweep Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. Kumar clarified that in Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.

Speaking about Assam, CEC Kumar said that the Citizenship Act of India contains separate provisions for the state. “Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The 24th SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have been applicable to Assam. So, separate orders for revision will be issued for Assam,” Kumar said. CEC also said that while Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, it can be used as an identity document during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Here is a detailed timeline of phase two SIR Printing/training: October 28 to November 3

Enumeration phase: November 4 to December 4

Publication of draft electoral rolls: December 9

Claims & objection period: December 9 to January 8, 2026

Notice phase (Hearing & Verification): December 9 to January 31, 2025

Publication of Final Electoral Rolls: February 7, 2026 SIR in Bihar The development comes after the SIR was carried across the Bihar earlier this year. During the launch of the exercise in June, the number of electors on the rolls were 78.9 million. However, the final list published last month contained details of 74.2 million voters.