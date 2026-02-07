Delhi govt raises MCD commissioner's financial powers ten-fold to ₹50 crore

The Delhi government has enhanced the financial powers of the city's municipal commissioner from ₹5 crore to ₹50 crore, paving the way for faster project approvals, the CMO said on Saturday.

Regarding the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said empowering local bodies for development is the government's top priority.

She emphasised that the decision has been taken with public interest at its core and will directly benefit the people of the capital.

Timely execution of development works will ensure better utilisation of resources, enhance the effectiveness of public expenditure, she said.

At present, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner is empowered to approve projects only up to ₹5 crore. Projects exceeding this amount required approval from the corporation's standing committee, followed by final clearance from the House of the Corporation, an statement by the Delhi Chief Minister Office said.