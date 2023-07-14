MEA slams EU Parl resolution on Manipur situation, calls it unacceptable

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has slammed the European Parliament for adopting a resolution on the situation in Manipur, terming it 'unacceptable'. The MEA official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said that such interference in India's affairs reflects a "colonial mindset".

"We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution," Arindam Bagchi said while responding to media queries on the development.

"Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset," he said.

Arindam Bagchi said that Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary are aware of the situation in Manipur and are taking measures to maintain peace, harmony, law and order.

The MEA spokesperson also advised the European Parliament to use its time more productively on internal issues.

Earlier on July 12, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in a press briefing said that EU parliamentarians are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter "absolutely internal to India." Notably, Manipur has seen ethnic violence after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

Responding to a question on the European Parliament planning to adopt a resolution on Manipur, Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said, "This is a matter totally internal to India. We are aware of what is happening in European Parliament. And we have made a reach out to the concerned EU parliamentarians, but we have made it very clear, this is a matter totally and absolutely internal to India."

The statement of MEA comes after the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the situation in Manipur calling on all sides to exercise restraint, and urging political leaders to "cease inflammatory statements."

It urged authorities to allow an independent probe into the violence. The European Parliament called on the Indian government and all political actors and religious leaders to take measures to restore calm and ensure inclusive dialogue.